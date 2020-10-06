KCR silent on Hagan’s brazen illegal water diversion: Krishna Sagar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has to be sincere and duty bound to present and protect Telangana State’s interests, according to BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao

The Apex Council meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and participated by Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. This Apex Council meeting is very critical in the back drop of illegal projects initiated by Andhra Pradesh government he said.

He said that Pothireddypadu Head Regulator expansion project, Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme are illegal projects which don’t have any assured or surplus water permissions either from CWC or KRMB.

BJP suspects KCR’s sincerity and intentions in this issue of Krishna water diversion to Andhra Pradesh, while over 69,000,00 acres are un-irrigated in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Khammam. What is very shocking is Andhra Pradesh Government’s brazenness to take water from Krishna basin and use it in Penna basin in violation of all fundamental national and international water laws.

Why is KCR silent on these brazen illegal diversion by CM Jagan ? What is stopping CM KCR to go to Supreme Court and appeal against these violations ?

BJP strongly believes, KCR can get an immediate stay on these illegal projects, with robust grounds on his side. BJP questions CM KCR’s intentions behind allowing AP to openly draw excess water, while lakhs of Telangana lands are un-irrigated.

BJP has undertaken a protest program in Delhi this noon, to demand KCR to stand up for the water rights of Telangana State, and also stall the proposed illegal projects being constructed in Andhra Pradesh to draw unawarded water from Krishna river from the foreshores of Srisailam.

BJP warns KCR that history will not forgive him, if he doesn’t protect the interests of millions of poor farmers in Telangana, especially after coming to power twice on the promise of irrigating every inch of Telangana State.