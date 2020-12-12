KCR starts Medical college, TRS party office in Siddipet district, says International airport to come in

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today inaugurated a medical college in Ensanpally in Siddipet here besides participating in various developmental programs here. KCR stated that soon an international airport will be coming up near Siddipet and enabling people to avail better transport facilities.

The TRS boss and the Chief Minister has participated in various development programs in Siddipet district along with minister T Harish Rao, Etala Rajender, V Prashanth Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and officials and others.

He inaugurated a TRS party building in Ponnala village that paves way for the party leaders and activists to participate in the crucial meetings. He made rounds in the party office and appreciated Harish Rao for completion of the works.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a government Medical College near Ensanpally village, and laid foundation stone for a multi specialty government hospital built near the town.

This hospital is to come up in a sprawling campus as the government plans to spend about Rs 225 crore to build a 960 beds and facilities.

The CM inaugurated 2,460 Double Bed room housing complex in Siddipet which was constructed at a cost of Rs 145 Crore in 45 acre land. The CM made Potha Devender-Swathi, Raj Kaur, Mohammed Saddam, Yaka Bhagya to perform the house warming ceremony. The CM also inaugurated the function Hall and Integrated market in the colony, which was named as KCR Nagar.

In Duddeda the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone. The buildings to be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore in sprawling 3 acres with 60,000 square feet office space and on completion it will provide jobs and employment to about 2000 persons. KCR greeted the industrialists for their business in the upcoming IT Towers and offered all support for their development.

At Komati Cheruvu area, KCR visited a Necklace Road and Mini Tank bund and went through the details. The area was completely beautified with greenery and offers an enjoyable atmosphere.

The CM also inaugurated the underground drainage system in Siddipet which was done at a cost of Rs 278.50 Crore as part of making Swach Siddipet. The CM also inaugurated Water Resources department Guesthouse built on Palla Gutta Island in the Ranganayaka Reservoir which has a capacity of 3.50 TMC.