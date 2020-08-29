KCR talks to Governor on Assembly session

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today infirmed Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about ensuing Assembly session of Monsoon season beginning September 7. The Chief Minister has called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the Monsoon session of the Assembly, increased number of Corona tests, and steps to prevent virus spread.

He informed that the session will begin on September 7 and to pass some crucial bills and key decisions to be announced including new Revenue Act to check corruption and focus on agriculture.

KCR has reportedly apprised the Governor of the government proposal to pass a resolution seeking the Centre confer Bharat Rathna on former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao.

He is understood to have sought her cooperation in getting the award to PV Narsimha Rao who was the doyen of financial reforms and steered India to a names high crisis period. KCR reportedly said that PV Narsimha Rao a son of Telangana deserves highest civilian honour. Other issues discussed on the occasion briefly were of continuing of welfare schemes despite Corona pandemic and financial losses and low business in the state.

As the digital classes are to start for Inter, KCR has talked about the filling up of vice chancellor posts to several universities in the state. Unlock 4.0 to be announced by the centre which plans to reopen rail, bus services across the country and new education policy ( NEP) repercussions and postponement of NEET, JEE demand by non Congress ruled states due to Corona pandemic and other issues figured in the meeting.