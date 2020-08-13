KCR to hoist Tricolour at Pragati Bhavan on August 15

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to unfurl tricolour at his official residence Pragati Bhavan instead of Golconda Fort as part of Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad on August 15 at 10.30 am.

Due to Corona cases rise the Chief Minister has reportedly decided to attend the independence Day celebrations at the Pragati Bhavan.

Telangana Government has taken a decision to conduct Independence Day celebrations in the state on August 15. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar has informed this and issued a GO in this regard.

The order states that the ministers, whips and other dignitaries will participate in independence Day celebrations in all 32 districts. The government has instructed the district collectors to make necessary arrangements for the same. As per the government decision the ministers whips and others will attend as per Corona protocols.

Somesh Kumar issued fresh orders with a change in flag hoisting program in two districts. Accordingly, Telangana Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar and Whip Karne Prabhakar will hoist the flags and take guard of honour in Medchal Makjajgiri and Adilabad districts respectively.