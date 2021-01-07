26 C
Hyderabad, IN
January 7, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

KCR visits Yashodha Hospital after burning in lungs

011

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao will undergo diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad  on Thursday afternoon. 
On the advice of his personal doctors the Chief Minister came to the hospital to check up for burning sensation in lungs, Dr MV Rao, Pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and Cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar have conducted the preliminary tests and recommended that the Chief Minister should undergo MRI, CT Scan and other tests.
Those who accompanied him include his minister son KT Rama Rao,  MP Santhosh Kumar and daughter  MLC Kavitha. 

