KCR’s faulty policies preventing Telangana’s growth: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the wrong policies of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and flawed administration have halted the growth of Telangana to its full potential.

He was speaking with media persons after attending the Miryalaguda Municipality General Body meeting in the Municipal office and Miryalaguda Congress party meeting in Rajiv Bhavan on Thursday. He said that the Miryalaguda was the hub of cement and rice milling industry and it had huge scope for development. As the local MP, he promised that he would contribute his mite for the development of Miryalguda. He said that CM KCR lacked planning and required determination to develop all districts and regions of Telangana State. Citing the instance of Miryalguda, he said that the cement and rice milling industry in the area was not given the required boost which could have created thousands of jobs and strengthened the local economy.

Reddy said that the TRS Government did not deliver on the electoral promises and kept the people engaged with issues not related to their development. He said KCR only focussed on winning the elections by all means and never paid attention to the expectation people had while voting for TRS. He said TRS Govt pursued policies which only benefited the contractors and rich people. He said poor and downtrodden people remained neglected under the TRS regime.

Comparing KCR’s rule with the Tughlak regime, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that lakhs of farmers were facing an uncertain situation due to CM KCR’s decision of shutting down all procurement centres for agricultural products. He said that the previous Congress regime started IKP Centres and PACS systems to help the farmers sell their produce without facing any inconvenience. However, he said by deciding to close all procurement centres, CM KCR was leaving farmers helpless and exposed to the exploitation by the corporate sector. “The new agricultural laws of the BJP Government are totally inhuman. They are aimed at benefiting a few corporate houses like Adanis and Ambanis. By supporting the new farm laws, KCR has mortgaged the interest of farmers to please Prime Minister Narender Modi and his corporate friends,” he said.

“If CM KCR believes that the State Government was not a rice mill to buy paddy from farmers, he should specify how and where farmers should sell their produce. If the government stops buying agricultural produce, then farmers will be forced to sell their crop at any price offered by the corporates. Congress party will not allow this to happen and we will continue our agitation until the State Government withdraws its decision of closing down procurement centres,” Uttam Kumar Reddy announced.

He informed that the Congress party would organise protests in all Mandal Headquarters across Telangana State till 8th January and memorandums would be submitted to Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs). On January 11, protests will be held at all District Headquarters and a State-level protest will be held on 18th January.

Uttam also greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of New Year and prayed that the year 2021 would bring health, happiness, prosperity and wealth in everyone’s lives. “People across the world, including Telangana faced a lot of difficulties and hardships in the year 2020. Over 18 lakh people were killed across the world, including 1.45 lakh in India and over 1500 in Telangana due to Covid-19. Besides the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands suffered due to floods and extreme weather conditions. Unfortunately, both BJP Govt at the Centre and TRS Govt in Telangana did not extend needed help to the affected families. The Congress cadre helped lakhs of families during and after the lockdown period and will continue to serve humanity,” he said.

The TPCC Chief said that the Congress party would fight for the people’s rights with more vigour in the New Year