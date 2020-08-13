Keerthy Suresh’s Sakhi Teaser Will Be Out On August 15th

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Sakhi is a multi-lingual film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.
Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner.
The makers have announced to release the film’s teaser at 10 AM on August 15th as Independence Day special. The poster sees Keerthy Suresh as a rural girl dancing in her element .
Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are the other prominent cast in the Sports rom com backdrop . Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a shooter.
Rock star Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music while Chirantan Das is cranking camera.
Except for a small shooting schedule, all the production works have been completed. Post-production works are in finishing stages .
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and others.
Technical Crew:
Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
Presented by: Dil Raju (Sri Venkateswara Creations)
Banner: Worth A Shot Motion Arts
Producer: Sudheer Chandra Padiri
Co-Producer: Shravya Varma
Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
Cinematographer: Chirantan Das