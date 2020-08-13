Keerthy Suresh’s Sakhi Teaser Will Be Out On August 15th

Good luck Sakhi is a woman-centric film where Keerthy Suresh is playing the title role. The film boasts proudly of a female dominated crew lead by co-producer Shravya Varma.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Sakhi is a multi-lingual film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner.

The makers have announced to release the film’s teaser at 10 AM on August 15th as Independence Day special. The poster sees Keerthy Suresh as a rural girl dancing in her element .

Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are the other prominent cast in the Sports rom com backdrop . Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a shooter.

Rock star Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music while Chirantan Das is cranking camera.

Except for a small shooting schedule, all the production works have been completed. Post-production works are in finishing stages .

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Presented by: Dil Raju (Sri Venkateswara Creations)

Banner: Worth A Shot Motion Arts

Producer: Sudheer Chandra Padiri

Co-Producer: Shravya Varma

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematographer: Chirantan Das