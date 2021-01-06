Kidnap case solved by City Police Victims return home safely

The sensational kidnap case of hockey player and the relative of the Chief Minister of the state KCR Praveen Rao finally had a happy ending.

Praveen Rao along with his two other relatives were released at Narsingi by the kidnappers. The kidnappers escaped form the place after releasing the victims. The other two victims have been identified as Naveen Rao and Suneel Rao. The three have reached their house safely. The three are the brothers in laws of the PA of CM Venugopal Rao. Praveen Rao was kidnapped on Tuesday night by the kidnappers. They entered into the house of Praveen Rao by claiming to be Income Tax officials.

They threatened the victims by referring the name of former minister of Andhra Pradesh state Bhuma Akhila Priya, Bhargav Ram and kidnapped them.

The task force police jumped into action after receiving a complaint. They found that the victims were in Vikarabad district. The police arrested three accused while 8 other accused were on the run. The brother of Bhargav Ram Chandrahas was in the custody of the police.

According to the police, the kidnap was the result of Rs.100 crore worth land dispute. The land is located in Hafeezpet area of the city.