Kishan Reddy inspects Gandhi Hospital No shortage of COVID vaccine

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today inspected Gandhi Hospital . The minister inspected the vaccination center at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Reddy said that the ongoing Covid 19 vaccination drive was going on at rapid pace across the country. . He said that they had made all arrangements to avoid the shortage of the vaccine. He also said that they had taken steps for the proper and error free transportation of the vaccine. He said that two pharmaceutical companies of the country were producing Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in a great manner.

He said that the vaccine was also being supplied to 50 countries of the world besides India. He raised that they were keeping adequate stocks of the vaccine and added that the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi had taken Covaxin vaccine. Reddy said that he had taken Covishield vaccine and claimed that the vaccine was working in a very effective manner. He urged the people to take any kind of vaccine instead of waiting for the vaccine of their choice.

He said that the vaccine was being provided free of cost at all Government vaccination centers. He made it clear that all those who had taken the vaccine must follow the Covid 19 norms. He made it clear that it was impossible for the state and central governments to prevent the virus without the support of the people