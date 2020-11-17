Kishan Reddy makes sensational allegations against SEC, alleges Commission is hand in glove with Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today made sensational allegations against Telangana state election commission. He alleged that the commission was hand in glove with TRS led state government in holding GHMC elections.

He however said that the Dubbaka Assembly constituency results would be repeated in corporation irrespective of the conspiracies of the state government. He said that the residents of the greater Hyderabad were going to give their verdict on the performance of the state government. He reiterated that the BJP would come into power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Union Minister has said that the party had not yet decided on its mayor candidate so far. Citing that it is the convention of the party to declare the party candidates before the elections , he said that they would now complete the process very soon. Commenting on the issue of alliance with its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the local body elections, he said that the party would hold discussions on the issue.