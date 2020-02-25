KITE Launches E3 Programme to Enhance the English Language

Every year, thousands of students graduate from various colleges, but they lack soft-skills. They are unable to cope up with communication, reasoning, and leadership skills. So, the solution for this is E3, that offers a framework of values. Students can gain experience and translate their life by inculcating these valuable skills.

Programme details in brief

The State-run KITE(Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) has launched a unique programme to enhance and enrich the English language proficiency. In this process, it made use of all the hi-tech advanced lab facilities schools.

This exciting project is named as E-cube(E3) which signifies – Enjoy, Enrich and Enhance.

3 modules in E3

This project mainly has 3 modules

Samagra e-library: A repository of International books in a digital format. The books can be accessible in audio and video formats in 4 different levels.

There are already 200 multi-coloured storybooks uploaded into this library.

Second, e-language lab: This offers plenty of opportunities to students for enhancing their four skills in English: Listening, writing, speaking and reading through open-source software. They can also enrich their skills in pronunciation, grammar and Vocabulary. Through mentor teacher support, students can easily work in an e-language lab. The Kite has already customized this engine by using free software.

The Third component is e-broadcast, that incorporates multi-media programmes. This aids learners to learn in academic and conversational contexts interactively. This will be screened and telecast through KITE Victers channel.

KITE has designed to offer training to all the teachers-primary and upper primary during mid-summer vacation to implement E3 English in schools. This training will be technology-based and provides hands-on experience to teachers on using all the 3 modules.

For this, there will be academic monitoring by both the organizations-KITE and SCERT(State Council of Educational Research and Training).

The programme will be launched in this academic year and Director of General education will be monitoring how effective the programme is running.

Agencies like Samagya Shiksha Kerala, State Institute of Educational management and training and State Institute of Educational Technology will use E-cube(E3) in all their training programmes.