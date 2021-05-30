Kodandaram ends his silent protest program

The founder president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party Professor M. Kodandaram today ended his silent protest program at the party headquarters. He sat for the protest program from 8 am to 9 am.

Speaking to media persons , he demanded the state government to provide the medical treatment to the poor patients of the state as a right while noting that the poor people are suffering a lot due to Covid pandemic. He also demanded the state government to ensure the availability of rapid antigen test kits across the state. He further demanded the state government to set up isolation Centers at all villages of the state.

Kodandaram said that the state government should provide the Covid vaccines free of cost to all the people of the state and added that it should also provide compensation to the family members of Covid patients, who have succumbed to it. Referring to the loot of poor and innocent people by the private hospitals of the state, he said that a committee should function in a continuous manner to put a check on all such loot.