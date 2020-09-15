24.4 C
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ceremony held

Ahead of annual Brahmotsavams, the traditional temple cleansing event, Koil Alwar Tirrumanjanam was observed at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Tuesday morning. Speaking on the occasion the TTD EO  Anil Kumar Singhal said all the arrangements were completed for conducting the twin Brahmotsavams this year-with annual Brahmotsavams from September 19-27 and Navarathri Brahmotsavams from October 16-24.
He said the TTD Board had decided to hold the Brahmotsavams in Ekantkam in view of COVID-19 restrictions. Hence after consulting the Tirumala pontiffs, Agama Advisors and Chief Archakas, the TTD board has decided to conduct the festival Ekantam inside the temple premises.

He said both TTD Chairman  YVSubba Reddy and senior officials frequently reviewed the arrangements for the celestial festival. During the festival, 12,000 devotees would be given darshan every day comfortably.
He said the SVBC will give live telecast of the Brahmotsavam vahana sevas being conducted in Ekantham.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh  YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also make the traditional offering of presenting silks during Brahmotsavams to Srivari temple on behalf of AP Government.
TTD Additional EO  AV Dharma Reddy, Srivari Temple Dyeo  Harindranath, SVBC CEO  Suresh participated in Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam.

