Komatireddy asks CM KCR to recognise journalists as frontline warriors

Congress Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy today demanded the Chief Minister of the State KCR to recognize journalists of the state as frontline warriors. He also demanded the CM to allocate special beds to the journalists in the hospitals of the state.

Reddy further demanded the CM to sanction to Rs.25 lakh to the family members of journalists who die due to Covid 19 virus. The MP wrote an open letter to the CM on the issue. In his letter he told the CM that 100 journalists had lost their lives after becoming the victims of Covid 19 in the State .

He told the CM that 15 states of the country had recognised the journalists as the frontline warriors and added that special beds had been allocated to the journalists to provide the Covid 19 treatment.