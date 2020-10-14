Komatireddy demands Govt to declare rains as national calamity

Congress Party MP K. Venkat Reddy today demanded the Union Government to declare the ongoing rains as a National calamity. He also demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce an aid of Rs.2000 crore to the state.

In his tweet to the PM , he said that the entire Telangana state was completely inundated due to the rains and added that the normal life had also been disrupted due to the same. Reddy also said that the standing crops were also damaged. Reddy also wrote a letter to the PM and urged him to conduct an aerial survey of the country. He told the PM that all the farmers of the state had sustained huge amount of losses. He said that several houses were inundated across the state .