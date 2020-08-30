Konda Pochamma sagar project’ bridge collapses

A bridge built near the sluice gates of the popular Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir collapsed on Saturday. The bridge was built to go towards the sluice gates which are meant to release water to Sanga Reddy from the right canal of the project.

On receiving the information of the collapse the officials concerned sprang into action and took up the restoration works at the reservoir by roping in the services of the contractor concerned. The Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir is part of the mega Kaleswaram lift irrigation project. The Chief minister of the state KCR inaugurated the reservoir on May 29 this year. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the reservoir every day. The authorities concerned have banned the visit of the tourists by deploying police forces in the area.