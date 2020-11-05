‘Kothi Kommachi’ kickstarts shoot in Amalapuram

Kothi Kommachi, the youthful entertainer, directed by Sathish Vegesna, who had earlier helmed the national award-winning film Shatamanam Bhavati, commenced its shoot in Amalapuram on Monday. Meghamsh Srihari, Sameer Vegesna, Riddhi Kumar, Megha Chowdhury play the lead roles in the film being produced by M L V Sathyanarayana (Satthibabu) under Lakshya Productions.

“We’ve begun the shoot of ‘Kothi Kommachi’ earlier today. Several sequences featuring the lead actors, veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Naresh will be shot in the vicinity of Amalapuram for a couple of weeks We’ll proceed to Vizag to shoot the remaining portions after this. I’m confident of entertaining the audiences with this fun-filled entertainer,” Vegesna Satish said.

“We’re sure of coming up with a film that will be liked by youngsters and family audiences alike. Vegesna Sathish has penned a very good story with a strong emotional hook and we’re leaving no stone unturned to mount it on a lavish scale. The film will be a visual treat for crowds,” the producer M L V Sathyanarayana exuded confidence.

Lead actors: Meghamsh Srihari, Sameer Vegesna, Riddhi Kumar, Megha Chowdhury

Supporting cast: Rajendra Prasad, V K Naresh, Sijju, Annapurnamma, Rajasri Nair, Manichandana, Praveen, Sudarshan, Sivannarayana

Music: Anup Rubens

Cinematography: Sameer Reddy

Lyrics: Sri Mani

Art director: Ramanjaneyulu

Editing: Madhu

PRO: Rajesh Manne

Producer: M L V Sathyanarayana

Writer-Director: Vegesna Satish