KRMB files interim report on Rayalaseema project before NGT

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has filed its interim report on the construction of Ryalaseema lift irrigation scheme by Andhra Pradesh government before National Green Tribunal (NGT). It urged the tribunal to grant it three weeks tie to submit its complete report on the issue.

It may be noted here that the AP government has told the river board delegation which would visit the Rayalaseema project should not have a member from Telangana state. The NGT also issued similar orders and asked the board to not include anybody from the two Telugu speaking States.

The AP government expressed its objections over the presence of Devender Rao, who hails from Telangana and urged union water resources ministry to nominate another member in Rao’s place in the delegation. The board has made it clear that it would inspect the project after the nomination of a new member and submit its Report.