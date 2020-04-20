KTR asks officials to speed up Punjagutta steel bridge works  in GHMC

State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.Taraka Ramarao today instructed GHMC officials to speed-up the Steel Bridge and road widening works at punjagutta in the city.

KTR along with Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan MLA D.Nagender and Principal Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar inspected the Steel bridge and road widening works which are under progress. Speaking on the occasion, Minster appreciated the agency at the pace they are executing the works and instructed it to continue the works with the same spirit by deploying more workers. He advised it to use advanced technology and utilize the lock down period to the optimum level to complete the pending works in one month’s time.

The construction of the steel bridge and road widening works on both sides were taken up with an estimated cost of Rs.23 Crore. About 50 percent of the work was completed till now. The project will ease out the traffic problem to the commuters passing from panjagutta. The Chief Engineer (projects) of GHMC Sreedhar. M.Kavitha Goverdhan Reddy local Corporator participated during the inspection.