Political News Telangana

KTR asks officials to speed up Punjagutta steel bridge works  in GHMC

State  Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.Taraka Ramarao today  instructed GHMC officials to speed-up the Steel Bridge and road widening works at punjagutta in the city.

KTR along with Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan  MLA D.Nagender and Principal  Secretary of MA&UD  Arvind Kumar inspected the Steel bridge and road widening works which are under  progress.  Speaking on the occasion, Minster appreciated the agency at the pace they are executing the works and instructed it  to continue the works with the same spirit by  deploying more workers. He advised it to  use advanced technology and  utilize the lock down period to the optimum level to complete the pending works in one month’s time.

The construction of the steel bridge and road widening works on both sides were   taken up with an estimated cost of Rs.23 Crore. About    50  percent  of the work was completed till now. The project will ease out  the traffic problem to the commuters passing from panjagutta. The Chief Engineer (projects) of  GHMC Sreedhar.   M.Kavitha Goverdhan Reddy local Corporator participated during the  inspection.  

 

