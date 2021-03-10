KTR asks teachers support Vani Devi for growth

TRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao today said that their party does not work for votes and seats. We are working for development of the state with welfare is a key he remarked. The minister was addressing a meeting at Jala Vihar here with teachers, correspondents of recognized teachers association here. The ministers Sriniavas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Hyderabad segment graduate MLC candidate of the TRS Vani Devi and others were present. He appealed to the teachers, graduates and educated people to support Vani Devi to win the polls and serve them.

On the occasion the minister stated that the BJP and the Congress are coming to people during the polls. Though we introduced Rs 1.80 lakh cr budget during last year Corona pandemic has hit hard. We have to adjourn the session of the house and had to suffer the losses caused by the Corona virus he said.

The corona pandemic rendered us about Rs 52000 cr revenue and it totaled to incur a huge loss of double the amount he expressed concern. Lockdown has confined the people to homes and residences who had to suffer a huge loss of jobs, employment and living sources and others, he said.

Though lockdown has its adverse affect we did not stop the welfare of the poor which is commitment of the TRS government, he claimed.

The minister said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is kind enough towards the farmers, poor, disabled and girls and youth who got help through various programs.

Unmindful of the Corona effect we the government introduced several programs for the cause of all round development of the state. With this the KCR regime has smashed the doubts and apprehensions created by the previous governments of undivided AP on ruling by the TRS in Telangana.

The minister hit out that the opposition parties are trying to stall the development by moving courts. He expressed hope that the teachers, graduates and educated people would support Vani Devi to win the polls.

The minister maintained that a notification will be issued to fill up 50000 posts in the state which already filled up about 1.32 lakh posts. The congress failed to fill up posts and the BJP regime at the centre did not fill up 2 crore jobs a year he charged. The minister took a jibe at the BJP government in the centre for showing partisan attitude towards Telangana.

KTR alleged that the Centre is lacking commitment as it denied the funds and projects for the new state.