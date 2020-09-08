KTR bats for Bharat Rathna for PV Narsimha Rao

TRS working president and Municipal Administration minister, KT Rama Rao today extended support to a proposal for passing a resolution seeking the Centre confer Bharat Rathna posthumously on former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao.

Leader of the house and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has made the proposal of Bharat Rathna award for late form prime minister. The house has passed a unanimous resolution in this regard.

The leader of the house said that PV Narsimha Rao made efforts to make the nation as global India, while the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made efforts for modern India.

KTR has praised the services of PV Narsimha Rao who steered the nation for financial reforms and achieve development in all fields. There is a saying in Telugu that those who win the war will write history the minister said. Many prominent leaders of several fields have done great work in the chosen fields and are in the history. Not just PV Narsimha Rao, there were many such persons who tried their best for the country. Only our Chief minister is giving due respect and recognition to PV Narsimha Rao, and so many others he said.

The minister said that our cultural department has given respect to persons like Eshwaribai, Bhagyareddy Verma, Suravaram Prathap Reddy, Paidi Jayaraj, Chakali Ilamma and others. PV Narsimha Rao was an intellectual, noted politician, multi-linguist, author and multi- faceted personality he said. Entire nation is treading on growth path due to financial reforms he introduced as the prime minister, he recalled. Thus, PV deserves the award of Bharat Rathna as being sought by the state of Telangana unanimously, KTR said.