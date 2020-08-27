KTR calls for boost in Make in Telangana

Government of Telangana in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today launched the call for “MAKE IN TELANGANA”, a virtual Conference (2-day) and Exhibition (90-days) with the theme “Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in a Post Covid World ” today. Make in Telangana aims highlight the strengths & opportunities of the state along with a platform to showcase Products & services from the state of Telangana.

The conference was inaugurated by K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, MA&UD, Govt of Telangana. While addressing the conference, hon’ble minister said that Telangana, being the youngest State, has been one of the fastest growing States in India. The State economy grew at an annual average rate of 9.0 percent and achieved a double-digit growth in last two consecutive years. He said that according to Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2020, among the land locked states Telangana is rated as one of the best performed state along with Rajasthan and Haryana. With proactive measures through irrigation projects, there is a substantial increase of about 36% in agricultural acreage which is highest in the country.

Telangana has always been on the forefront when it comes to Technology and IT. On the digital front, Government of Telangana is taking big leaps to build and leverage the broadband infrastructure under BharatNet project. We have initiated T-Fiber to provide broadband connectivity up to the household level and reap its benefits. The State Government has created a separate entity by the name Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. for roll-out of optic fiber and network infrastructure across the state. T-Fiber aims to provide fiber to the Home / Enterprise connectivity to over 47+ lakh households and 1+ lakh public & private enterprises, offices, institutions, etc. in Telangana. Govt of Telangana is very keen to promoting tier-2 and tier-3 towns as major economic hubs and is establishing IT-hubs. Telangana is already emerged as Start-up capital of the country and with T-Works may emerge as largest hardware prototype facility in India. The state government believes in inclusive growth and will promote Make in Telangana in a big way on the journey towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said that Hyderabad is an important centre for Defence R&D and more than 1000 companies are located here which are into Defence R&D. He also said that to give a big boost for defence manufacturing in India, the DRDO is offering 1,500 of its patents, including critical missile technology, life sciences, and naval technology The patents can be accessed by free of cost even by start-ups and medium and small manufacturing enterprises. DRDO won’t be just offering the technology but will also be handholding the industry and help them to produce the product.

DRDO has also tweaked its policy for “Transfer of Technology” (ToT) to the industry. No, ToT fee will be charged from the industry, DRDO Development Partners developing systems or sub-systems for military applications.

Alan Gemmell, Her majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India said that UK is always a key partner for India and the country’s high talent potential makes it an attractive investment destination. Telangana is a vital life sciences and healthcare hub in India and Hyderabad Pharma City is expected to give a big boost to the sector. Telangana as well as UK have common areas of interest and very progressive in IT, Lifesciences, Defence & Aerospace, Startups etc. Both should look at areas where both can collaborate and complement each other.

Guenther Lehner, Chairman and CEO, ALPLA Group, Said that Telangana is a very investor friendly state and he said that ALPLA and CII are closely working with Department of Technical Education in promoting and strengthening Apprenticeship program. One of ALPLA’s best manufacturing plants in India is being located at Pashamylaram Industrial Park in Sanga Reddy Dist and they have always been quite happy with the collaboration and support received from the Government.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE & C, Industries & Commerce Department, Govt of Telangana said that so far largest reforms in promoting industry have been done by the State Government. We are keen to promote procurement of locally made products and as part of Invest Telangana intervention, the partnership between CII and Government of Telangana will become strong in the future.

Keunhyung Park, Director General, KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) said that India’s performance on ease of doing business index has been quite good in the recent years and more Korean companies are expected to invest in India after COVID crisis.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII Southern Region & Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Labs said that CII is focusing on capacity building programs for Industry during this covid times. He said Telangana is popularly known as Start-up state and our landmark irrigation projects have become case studies of top universities. We are also becoming popular as Rice Bowl of India and State Government’s proactive policies Telangana especially Hyderabad has emerged as key industrial hub in the country.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana & MD, CYIENT Ltd. said that Telangana is a state with infinite opportunities and a growth engine of Indian Economy with the presence of world class infrastructure and top class talent pool. It is an innovation & knowledge hub and the leading state in terms of ease of doing business and also start-up hub of the country. In IT/ITES, with a worth of over 1.09 Lakh crores exports, a growth rate of 16.9 per cent, Telangana is the most happening state. Through TS-iPASS, a revolutionary Act for speedy processing of applications to setup industries, Telangana received more than Rs 1.73 lakh crore investments in the past five years provided employment to over 13.02 lakh persons.

During the inaugural session, Minister KT Rama Rao released the Nizamabad District Development Plan and a handbook on Make In Telangana. (NSS)

The conference was also addressed by Mr V Rajanna, Past Chairman, CII Telangana & Senior Vice President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS, Mr Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT, Mr. Ravi Sam, CMD, Adwaith lakshmi Industries and many more .