KTR inaugurated 324 2BHK in Vanasthalipuram

In a significant development, Telangana Government today kept the promise of providing a permanent shelter to the poor free of cost in Hyderabad.

The scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure self respect for the poor by having their own houses, gets fructified gradually.

Municipal Administration, Industries and IT Minister, K T Rama Rao here offered keys of 324 housing units of 2 BHK to the beneficiaries in Jailbharati Nagar, Vanasthalipuram .

These houses adore enticing colour and gorgeous look and have all modern facilities including Lift, Fire Safety, CC roads, Power Supply, drinking water, underground drainage and others.

Along with Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chairperson of Musi River front Development corporation A Sudheer Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLCs Yegge Mallesham, Dayanand Corporation Chairpersons U. Srinivas, Laxminarayana , GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar local corporators attended the program.

Speaking on the occasion , the minister said no other state in the country, since independence has taken up such a massive slum free initiative being done in Hyderabad. After formally inaugurating 324 dignity houses minister congratulated the beneficiaries and appealed to them to ensure clean sanitation and upkeep of the community. It is the responsibility of residents to maintain the premises clean and not to dump trash. With the prevailing pandemic Covid-19 it is important to ensure cleanliness he added.

Further the minister said that the government has built these houses by spending Rs 28 crore and each costs Rs 8.65 lakhs. The state government fulfills its promises of giving free of cost the 2 BHK units to the poor in the state, he said.

He said that the new housing facility comprises Cellar, Stilt, three blocks in floors and modern infrastructure. Here in this new colony modern lifts are set up which are being used in CM residence, KTR said. With this KCR idea of self respect for the poor in Telangana state fulfilled, he pointed out.

The minister planted saplings on the premises in the colony and greeted the new house owners. The KCR government is for welfare of the poor, KTR averred.