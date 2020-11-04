KTR nods for Steel skywalk at Mehdipatnam, works soon: Arvind Kumar

As part of its efforts to turn Hyderabad a global city and favourite destination, the government today gave nod to build another steel bridge a skywalk in 500 meters length in Mehdipatnam area.

Municipal Minister, K T Rama Rao has offered permission and approved related designs for this steel bridge project. This was informed by municipal principle secretary Arvind Kumar.

In twitter, he explained that the government has finalised the new steel skywalk bridge for pedestrians at Mehdipatnam. Arvind Kumar said that tenders will be called soon for the steel bridge project by HMDA.

It will be constructed in 500 meters stretch to have 16 lifts including two in nearby Rythu Bazaar. This busy area of heavy traffic is finally going to get its steel bridge project for pedestrians.

On being get operational this will ease off traffic jams and paves way for smooth cross over. Minister KTR has given his nod for this project skywalk steel bridge, Arvind Kumar said.

Bus shelters will be redesigned suitably and HMDA will call tenders, he said.