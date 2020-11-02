KTR starts Jwala Gutha Sports Academy, says new sports policy in offing

IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Sports minister V Srinivas Goud today launched Gutha Jwala Academy of Excellence in Moinabad on the city outskirts.

On the occasion KTR has announced that the government will soon launch a new sports policy ideal at national level. It will come out after a soon to be called cabinet sub committee meeting he said.

He said that it will be first of its kind in the country and set records by encouraging young sports people. The minister appreciated Gutha Jwala for launch of the new sports academy and said that it will roll out young talented people.

The state government will! Offering all support and cooperation to this, academy he said. He hoped that this Academy will to out new, shuttlers to win national and international level competitions.

He further said that the new, and young people join it to crack world level medals and bring name to Telangana state.