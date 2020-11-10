KTR starts waste to energy plant

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao today said that the waste to energy plant the first in South India will relieve the people of Jawaharnagar from stench and foul smell.

It is proposed to generate with capacity of 63 Megawatts of waste to energy power plants in Greater Hyderabad limits, he said during inauguration of 19.8 MW power plant in Jawahar Nagar here today.

Later the minister laid foundation stone for 28 Mw power plant. He further said with 1 crore population Hyderabad city generating nearly 6,000 tons of garbage daily.

In order to dispose the garbage in scientific way it is proposed to generate power by processing total of 3,200 metric tons of Garbage with another 28MW plant is coming up within 18 months.

A part from this another plant with 15MW waste to energy power plant is coming up at Dundigul, which is sufficient to dispose the garbage for next coming 10 years, the Minister said.

Further, the Minister said as a long term plan and to decentralise waste management in a scientific way in Hyderabad, the State Government has identified two places at Lakdaram and Pyarenagar, which is far away from human habitations.

In order to contain foul smell it is proposed to treat leech with Rs.250 Crores. The minister further assured to provide medical and educational facilities to the residents of Jawaharnagar. Further, the minister said that the Telangana Government is committed in issuing ownership rights to all eligible low and middle class income groups across the State without collecting any fee.

Towards this initiative, the Government already launched Dharani portal, citing the example of 15 to 16 colonies in Uppal, the Minister said the residents in these colonies were issued ownership rights.

With this the residents can avail loans for business purpose and education purpose etc. Across the state over 70 percent of people own pattas and few areas like Jawaharnagar, residents in these colonies were to get the pattas, he said.

The Minister assured the 40,000 residents of Jawaharnagar and neighboring areas that the pattas will be issued. A special program will be organized and Chief Minister.K Chandrashekhar Rao will be issuing the pattas.

The Minister Malla Reddy speaking on the occasion requested the minister to provide drinking water tap connection to the residents and also to provide roads and street lights.

Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan, Rajya Sabha MP, Ramky Chairman Ayodhoya Ramreddy, Commissioner GHMC, Lokesh Kumar, PCB Secretary Ms.Neethu Prasad, Collector Medchal, Vasam Venkateshwarlu, Boduppal Corporation Mayor Samala Buchi Reddy, Jawahar nagar Corporation mayor Mekala Kavya and others participated in the program.