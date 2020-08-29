KTR to inaugurate Khammam IT Hub soon

Transport Minister Dr P Ajay Kumar today said that IT (Information Technology) definition is gradually changing as Intelligent Technology as it is being developed in second rung cities in Telangana.

The minister made a visit to an IT Hub (twin towers) complex in Khammam town along with officials.

Speaking on the occasion he informed that IT minister K T Rama Rao is to inaugurate it in September to start operations. The government spent Rs 25 cr for twin IT towers in Khammam the minister said. The building is nearing completion and is to be started next month with all facilities.

Telangana is second top state in the country with 1.28 lakh cr IT exports, the minister said. Ajay Kumar said that local talent and youth given priority if jobs and employment in this IT tower. Though there were doubts on new state the situation has totally changed to give a great push to IT sector he claimed. This is now being reflected with setting up new IT towers and companies in other cities and towns than Hyderabad and others.

We keep the promise of developing IT sector in other cities and towns as it cannot be confirmed to just Hyderabad, Bengaluru and others he added. The companies to begin operations have offered all support from! Government he said. The minister asked the officials to complete remaining works of facilities in the IT Tower. The minister of IT will start it on completing all the related works.