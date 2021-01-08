KTR to lay foundation for bus terminal near Deer Park on Saturday

IT and Municipal Minister, KT Rama Rao will lay a foundation stone for construction of an AC bus terminal near Vanasthalipuram deer Park on Vijayawada Highway on Saturday.

At a program the minister will lay the foundation for the modern bus terminal at around 1.15 pm.

This is to be built by HMDA in about six months according to information. It is aimed to ease traffic problems at LB Nagar cross Roads from where about 25000 people take buses to different destinations every day.

Despite a fly and under passes the traffic jams are a regular routine here. The new bus terminal with modern facilities will address the traffic problems like food court, bank, water ATM, rest rooms, 3 bus bays with waiting rooms, inquiry, security parking toilets, and others.

It was estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore for this bus terminal to ease off inter districts traffic flow. The government has instructed HMDA to complete the new bus terminal at the earliest.