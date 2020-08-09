KTR to start Byramalguda junction flyover on Monday

Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao will formally inaugurate a flyover at Byramalguda junction near Sagar road on August 10. The flyover was built at a cost of Rs 26.45 cr as part of SRDP program to build roads, flowers, under passes in the city by GHMC to was traffic problems. This was informed by Mayor B Rammohan to media persons.

The right side flyover will ease traffic jams on Srisailam road, Sagar road, Secunderabad to Owaisi junction he said. A total of 14 works taken up by the civic body by an estimated cost of Rs 448 cr the mayor said.

He also said that so far Rs 341 cr works are being grounded under SRDP program. KTR will launch the flyover at Byramalguda junction he said. Special technology in the world was used to construction this flyover he said.

He also said that they already started roads, flyovers, under passes at LB Nagar, Kamineni hospital, and Chintalkunta he explained. A few more such works will be started for public Rammohan said.