KTR vows to develop old city

In a reprieve the government today announced to amend GO 131 to ensure that hassle free services offered to avail LRS in Telangana.

The minister replying to MOM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi query said that the old city will be developed with more facilities and infrastructure. We will address related issues by offering more roads, pavements and facilities, he assured.

Municipal and Industries minister, K T Rama Rao has took serious exception to the Congress for belittling Ambedkar, Constitution architect by denying him entry to parliament in 1952.

The Congress adopts dual standards for politics as it claims big on Ambedkar, he fumed.The Congress talks much of Ambedkar and belittled him by defeating him he, said.

KTR said that the government has already been set up an Ambedkar statue at Borabanda area. We will set up one statue of Ambedkar of 125 ft near Tank Bund he said adding that due respect is being offered by the government.

He informed the house during question hour on last day that the fresh amended GO will be issued for LRS on Thursday itself. This will help the people to pay fees as per existing market prices and not levy more he clarified. The government is for providing the best services to people who have to make better living.

The old city will be developed with more facilities and infrastructure he assured. If they regularise the plots, lands or properties by October 15, the people get ownership and all facilities and benefits from the government, he stated.

They have to make use of the same and pay fees by January ens next year, the minister said. However LRS is not applicable for government lands, assigned, endowment, lakes and others as per norms.