KTR wins best IT min award by Skoch Group

In a distinction of sorts Telangana State is surpassing all other states in terms of e-governance. Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has been awarded the best performing IT Minister for 2020 during Corona pandemic period by noted Skoch Group. This is the second such award given to KTR who already got one in 2016 from the same group.

An elated KTR taking to twitter that he is delighted to share this record offered by the Skoch Group. The Minister stated that the e governance is widely being used for offering the best services to the people.