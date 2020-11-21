KTR’s report on Hyderabad’s development is a bundle of lies: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday disputed the claims made by TRS Working President & Minister K. Tarakarama Rao of TRS Govt spending over Rs. 67,000 crore on the development of Hyderabad in the last six-and-a-half years.

Narayana Reddy, in a media statement, said that the Hyderabad Development Report released by KTR on Friday was a bundle of lies and farce. He alleged that KTR twisted and misrepresented the facts to paint a rosy picture about Hyderabad’s development. “KTR presented the report as the TRS Working President and not as the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, a portfolio which he has been holding since 2014. He selectively mentioned the amount which was spent on various projects after the formation of Telangana. He completely skipped the dates of launch of those projects and also the amount spent by the previous Congress Government,” he said.

“Previous Congress regime constructed a new international airport, Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, Metro Rail and took up several projects for beautification of Hyderabad. KTR skipped the dates of their inauguration and just mentioned the amount which was spent for their maintenance or expansion. He had no courtesy to even mention that the projects, which brought global recognition for Hyderabad, was actually initiated during the previous Congress regime,” he said.

He said that the previous Congress Government had spent over Rs. 1 lakh crore for the development of Hyderabad and its peripheral areas. He also reminded that it was the Congress Government which transformed Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the year 2007. Congress had a clear vision for the city’s development and it has created infrastructure that could match the requirement of a global metro city. He said it was the Congress Government which brought drinking water to Hyderabad from Krishna and Godavari Rivers. Since Congress party had lost elections in 2014, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR got the opportunity to inaugurate various projects which were originally conceptualized, ground and almost executed by previous Congress Government, he said.

He announced that the Congress party would expose the lies and fake claims of the TRS Government. He said that it was difficult to cheat and mislead the people in this modern age of information technology. He appealed to the voters to just Google Search the history of each project which TRS claims to have completed and they would know the truth that almost 90% of those projects and schemes were initiated by the Congress Government.