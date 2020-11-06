LAKSHA KUMKUMARCHANA IN VIRUTAL PLATFORM ON NOVEMBER 10

As the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor are scheduled from November 11 to 19, the Lakshakumkumarchana fete will be observed in Ekantam in the temple.However, the devout will be given an opportunity to participate in this ritual via virtual platform on November 10 akin to some of the arjitha sevas that are being performed in the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala which will be telecast live on SVBC.

This ritual will take place between 8am and 12 noon in the temple. The Grihasta devotees who are participating in this event via online platform will be presented with a uttariyam, blouse bit, vermilion, akshata, two turmeric threads, sugar candy which will be delivered to the address of the devotees through the Postal Department.