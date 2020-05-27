LB Nagar flyover, underpass launch Thursday: KTR

Municipal and IT Minister K T Rama Rao today said that he will participate in some development programs in LB Nagar near Kamineni Hospital in the city on Thursday.

Taking to twitter, the minister said that he will inaugurate a flyover and an underpass at LB Nagar cross Roads.

He said that he will be opening underpass of 519 meters and a Flyover of 940 meters in the city.

The minister said that while continuing on irrigation infrastructure for farmers, the state government also focused on improving on urban infrastructure. The flyover and an underpass are constructed under State Road Development Program (SRDP) in LB Nagar

This facility will pave way for hassle free passage of people and vehicles. This area is busy and often noted for long traffic jams and related difficulties to general public and vehicular movement.

The GHMC and officials have completed this project to be opened for general public on Thursday. It will be a major relief for the city people to use the new flyover and an underpass here.