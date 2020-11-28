LB Stadium draped in “Pink” for CM program for GHMC polls

Entire LB Stadium was draped in pink even as a large number of people, women, girls, youth and people came to the spot amid corona protocols to witness Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao public meeting for the GHMC polls.

All the roads lead to the stadium as MLC Kavitha came here in an RTC bus here. She took another bus at NTR stadium with TRS workers as the first bus she took was gone defunct. Teams of TRS candidates followers, and women, artistes came in large numbers by beating drums and playing on the roads.

All the area of LB Stadium was painted in rose the colour of the TRS and artistes enthralled audiences with songs and dance.

Srinivas Yadav and other leaders listed out welfare programs and addressed the gathering until main program began.

Home Minister Mahamood Ali said that KCR government is for security of all people and welfare in the city.

The people are safe and living in communal harmony here should vote for the TRS candidates to win these Mayor and all seats he said.

The police made elaborate security arrangements with about 50000 police personnel. CP Anjani Kumar has informed media that they made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the program.

We provide complete security and pae easy way for those who attend the meeting of the Chief Minister, the CP said. Normal traffic was diverted for the CM program till 8pm near the stadium.