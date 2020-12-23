Leaders cutting across party lines hail Former PM PV’s services to  country

Various leaders cutting across their party lines hailed the services rendered by the former prime minister of the country PV Narasimha Rao to the country. They termed PV as a compass to the country. The leaders made these remarks on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of the former PM.

The chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and other leaders paid rich tributes to the former PM at PV Ghat on necklace road in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders have said that PV was a great leader who had brought huge amount of reforms in the country. He said that the organisation of PV centenary celebrations of the former PM was a fitting tribute to him.

Assembly speaker Pocharam has said that PV was not a leader but a force and added that the thoughts and views of PV would always remain with the people of The country although he was not physically present amid them. He said that the centenary celebrations of PV were being held in a grand manner under the leadership of the chief minister of the state KCR and TRS Parliamentary Party leader KK.