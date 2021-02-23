Left candidate Jayasarathi Reddy files nomination for Nalgonda segment

After taking B form for MLC graduate polls from CPI Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy as the candidate of left parties Jayasarathi Reddy today filed his nomination for graduate MLC polls. It is the last day of the nominations.

The left parties of the CPI and CPM and others fielding Jaya Sarathi Reddy to vie for graduate MLC polls for Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam segment.

Earlier Reddy took blessings of his mother before leaving for nomination of the same.

Chada Venkat Reddy and CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram stated that the graduates should vote for their candidate Jayasarathi Reddy.

TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is in the fray for the same segment, while the Congress Party fielded Family Naik and BJP roped in its senior leader G Pretender Reddy for Nalgonda segment of biennial graduate MLC polls.