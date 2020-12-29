Lift norms to procure cotton : Niranjan to CCI

Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy today asked the CCI officials to lift norms till January to procure cotton produce from the farmers.

In a letter addressed to CCI MD, the minister said that cotton be procured as it was done earlier without any conditions. The CCI has instructed its official to procure 15000 bales in Mahabubnagar and Warangal regions 10000 bales in Adilabad region.

This is the main season for the cotton production and conditions of limiting the procurement will cause MSP panic to farmers he felt. The cotton farmers will be asked to stocks to godowns with more storage capacity he said. The government will take steps for shifting the crop and produce to other godowns with more capacity the minister said.

He instructed the officials to coordinate and take measures in this regard. The CCI has to lift its curbs and procure total cotton produce till January end, he said in the letter.