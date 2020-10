Following are the schedule of festivals at Srivari temple, Tirumala in the month of November 2020. November 14: Deepavali Asthanam ; November 18: Nagula chavati ; November 20: Ankurarpanam for annual Pushpayagm ; November 21: Srivari annual Pushpa Yagam; November 25: Smarta Ekadasi ; November 26: Madhva Ekadasi, Kshirabdi Dwadasi, Chaturmasa Vartalu samapti and Chakra thirtha Mukkoti.; November 27: Kaishika dwadasi Asthanam and November 30: Karthika Deepam and Thirumangai Sattumora.