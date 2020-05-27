GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar appealed to utilize Early Bird offer . Lokesh Kumar said only 5 days left to get 5 % (percent) rebate under early bird . Scheme for the current year 2020-2021 i.e. May 31 and appealed the citizens to utilize the opportunity given by the Government and pay property tax by May 31 and get 5% rebate.

Earlier the early bird scheme was only for residential properties with ceiling Rs.30,000. On the representatives received from various sections the Government extended the benefit to the Commercials and Semi- Commercial properties also.

The citizens can pay property tax through online, E-Seva Centers , Citizens Service Centers and also to Bill Collectors.

Further, Commissioner appealed to the IT Companies, Multi level Malls, Star Hotels and big Business establishments to utilize the opportunity and get 5% rebate on property tax by paying before May 31.