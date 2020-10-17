22.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 18, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life

LORD RIDES CHINNA SESHA VAHANAM IN DAMODAR KRISHNUDU AVATAR

0131
Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Saturday morning Dressed in the celestial attire of ‘Damodar Krishna’.

Lord Malayappa, holding a glob of butter in one hand and a flute on the other, was taken in a procession on the five-hooded golden vahanam inside Srivari temple due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to mythology, Chinnasesha is the personification of Vasuki – the king of serpents. To make the human race conscious of the divine Kundalini energy the Lord rode on Chinna Sesha Vahanam and devotees beget blessings for entire family. Malayappa will bless devotees on Hamsa Vahana in the evening between 7.00pm-8.00 pm.

Tirumala Pontiffs Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyarswamy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Parliament member  Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Additional EO  A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar, Board members  DP Anant, Smt Prashanti Reddy, Chippagiri Prasad,  Govind Hari, CVSO  Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer  Ramesh Reddy, Temple DyEO  Harindranath, Peishkar  Jaganmohan Charyulu and others were present.

