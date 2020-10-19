Low-lying area people shift to safety: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao today urged that the people in low-lying areas and rain hit locations to safe places of shelters.

The government has appointed 100 special officers to coordinate to shift rain, flood victims in the city to temporary shelters he said.

The minister told a media conference after he held a review meeting with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officals and took stock of relief and help being offered to the rain victims. We will use adequate number of boats being brought from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka states, he said.

The minister said that the city was experiencing heavy rains for the second time after 100 years, first it happened in 1908 . We are alert and can take up rescue measures if the rains come to a halt for two days he said. The government machinery is working to help the flood victims. The met officials forecast for more rains in next three to four days, the minister said. Rains hit the city badly as several locations under water and the people should shift to camps. The officials are monitoring the help being completely offered to rain hit people.

It is the biggest rain in the city we have seen after long time and we need to be more cautious he said. The minister appealed again to rain affected people to safe places.

He instructed all officers and staff should be on high alert as more rains are forecast over the next 3-4 days in and around Hyderabad city. The government will help the victims as the officials will be monitoring help the victims in the city for 15 more days.

The Minister has said that officials speed up road repairs, sanitation drive in the affected areas. Ensure smooth movement of vehicles and traffic on main roads, KTR said. Ensure the traffic is not jammed for hours and let vehicles move avoiding jams.