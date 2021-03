AICC Secretary Madhu Yaski today called on party’s National leader Rahul Gandhi on Delhi . He thanked the Rahul for appointing him as the media incharge of Kerala state ahead of the Assembly Elections.

He also held discussions with Rahul on the issue of devising the party’s strategy ahead of the elections. The meeting has assumed importance as Rahul is also representing the Kerala state in parliament. Rahul suggested the issues that will help the party in the Kerala elections during the meeting.