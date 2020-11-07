Mahamood Ali starts online Haj 2021 applications

Home Minister, Mahmood Ali, Govt. of Telangana today inaugurated the free online Haj application services for Haj – 2021 at Haj House, Nampally. Haj application forms for ensuing Haj 2021 is started Mohammed Ali said. He appreciated the arrangements for Haj pilgrims made by Mohammed Masiullah Khan.

Md Masiullah Khan said that the receiving Haj Application Form (HAF) for Haj 2021, i.e. Hajj 1442 AH, from November 7, 2020 and the last date will be December 10, 2020. The applicants can fill the form on the Haj Committee of India’s website as well as its Android mobile app. He said that the login process at the website hajcommittee.gov.in is quite simple and requires only a Mobile No. and password to create an account on the website.

After that, the applicant will fill the form and attach first & last page of Machine Readable Passport, bank account, Passport size Photos and address proof with the application form after scanning them.Those applying from a mobile phone can do so by downloading the app from the Google Play store. The applicants then download the pay-in-slip to make the payment of Rs. 300 as application fee in the Haj Committee of India Mumbai SBI and Union Bank of India.



The website also offers an e-payment facility. The Age limit for the pilgrimage is 18 to 65 years, infant / Child below 18 years not allowed. The Machine readable Passport validity should be up to 10-01-2022. Jafar Hussain Meraj, MLA, Md. Saleem, Chairman, TS Waqf Board, B. Shafiullah IFS, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, Abu Talha Amjad, Md. Arifuddin, Members TSHC, Md. Qasim, E.O. TS Waqf Board, Irfan Shareef, Asst. EO, TSHC, Syed Waheed Ahmed Advocate, Member TS Waqf Board and others were also present on the occasion.