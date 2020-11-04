Mahesh Babu To Unveil Ranguladdhukunna Song From Uppena

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be unveiling lyrical video of Ranguladdhukunna song from Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena on November 11th at 4:05 PM. The music for the film is scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

The first song Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram is a wonderful Qawwali and the film’s second song Dhak Dhak Dhak was also well received. The third song Ranguladdhukunna will be another chartbuster number from DSP.

Here in the poster Vaisshnav Tej appears sitting on the sand, wherein Krithi Shetty is seen dancing to the tune. The duo share rocking chemistry which was witnessed in lyrical video of previous songs.

Popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi plays an important role in the flick directed by Buchibabu Sana.

‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing ‘Uppena’ in association with Sukumar Writings banner.

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi, Kriti Shetty, Sai Chand, Brahmaji

Crew:

Story & Direction: Buchi Babu Sana

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar

Executive Producer: Anil Y & Ashok B

CEO: Cherry

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings

Cinematography: Shamdat Sainudeen

Music director: Devi Sri Prasad

Editor: Naveen Nooli

Art Director: Mounika Ramakrishna

Pro: Vamsi Shekar, Madhu Maduri