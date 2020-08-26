Maheswari Medical College donates 1000 PPE kits

Maheswari Medical College and Hospital today donated 1000 PPE kits and 1000 N95 masks to Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI). The material has been handed over to Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI by TGS Mahesh, Chairman, Maheswari Medical College & Hospital today in the premises of BIACH&RI,here.

Speaking on this occasion Balakrishna has appreciated the kindness of TGS Mahesh and Maheswari Medical College & Hospital in donating the protective equipment to BIACH&RI. While explaining the efforts undertaken by doctors in continuing the treatment to cancer patients during pandemic with out any break, Balakrishna has explained various screening measures undertaken by hospital thus eliminating risk of COVID.

While speaking with media, Balakrishna has appealed to people to be responsible and be cautious in this fight against COVID while suggesting governments also undertake measures with same responsibility. Commenting on permission given to shootings, Balakrishna has said that industry elders will meet and take a decision soon on the issue. Pointing out that shootings involves large number of people, we need to properly plan and take decision accordingly.

The program was attended by Nandamuri Balakrishna along with TGS Mahesh, Chairman, Maheswari Medical College &; Hospital, Sangareddy; Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, CEO, BIACH&RI; G Ravi Kumar, COO, BIACH&RI; Dr Kalpana Raghunath, Associate Director, BIACH&RI; Dr Savitha, Deputy Director, Maheswari Medical College &; Hospital, Sangareddy; Dr. Devaraya Chowdhary, Professor, Maheswari Medical College & Hospital, Sangareddy and other medical, paramedical staff of both the organisations.