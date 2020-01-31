Maidaan staring Ajay Devgn is a celebration of biggest sport Football!

It’s a story of CHANGE & SELF BELIEF.Inspired from an incredible TRUE story. A story of one of the finest Coach that emerged from India , the one who put India on the world map. Today we launch our first look of MAIDAAN with 2 posters. With MAIDAAN we bring the spirit of life and sport both together. For success in life , like sport, it requires self-belief, hard work, sacrifice, and limitless dedication.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan has been shot extensively in Kolkata , Lucknow and Mumbai for over 50 days already and the filming will be completed by April. It also stars National award winning actress Priyamani from South, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai Ho and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on 27th November 2020.