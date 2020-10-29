Making revenue services online a great move

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has welcomed the Telangana State government’s move to make revenue services online by making reforms in revenue laws. TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that the new Revenue Act will usher in a new revolution in the administration. Makthala said that making key services online is a welcome move and it will help common citizens of the State and lauded the government for taking such a popular initiative. He appealed to the government to render more services online saying that it will benefit common citizens.

Common citizens will reap benefits if the government makes various services online. People used to make rounds of various offices to get their work done. Automation of services will resolve the long pending land and other issues. Digitization of revenue services will resolve all such issues, TITA chief said. The new revenue legislation will bring transparency and put an end to land disputes and litigation.

TITA chief said that according to the new revenue law, land will be digitized based on its longitudes and latitudes and the entire data will be available online. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative and a revolutionary step, Makthala said. He said that over 60 per cent people working in the IT industry in Hyderabad hail from other places. Earlier, there was a sense of insecurity for this working section over buying land in the city. However, the new online services, that the new revenue law envisages, provides much needed relief to all those willing to buy land in the city.

Makthala said that the common citizens expect the revenue administration to be hassle-free,

transparent and graft-free. The new law will provide all these and is a comprehensive one-stop solution for efficient, accountable and transparent revenue administration in the State, he said. With the new law coming into force people dealing with land transactions need not wait for months in selling or buying land, changes in ownership, booking slots for the registration process which was a norm earlier, he said. Time-bound services, transparency and accuracy are what all online services in revenue administration provide to the people. The government should bring in such revolutionary changes in other departments also to ensure hassle-free delivery of various services to the common citizens.

Makthala said that TITA has always advocated the usage of automation and upgrading services to online mode to ensure smooth delivery of services and has been accordingly doing its bit to achieve this objective. The Association chief said that TITA launched services like T-Consult app during the Covid pandemic which helped thousands of beneficiaries in availing medical services at their fingertip. The massive response to this initiative shows that the necessity of technological services in various fields. Likewise, TITA partnered with the Telangana government’s Department of Languages and Culture to provide a special identity card for artistes who will benefit scores of artistes across the State, Makthala said.

The TITA Global President said that the Association was always ready to work with the government to render hassle-free services to the common citizens by providing technology- based support.