February 26, 2021

Mallu Ravi slams PM Narendra Modi 

Former MP and TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking retrogressive decisions like withdrawal of subsidy on domestic gas cylinders and continuous hike petrol and diesel prices in the country. Reminding that Modi had promised to reduce the fuel prices within 100 days of coming into power  ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections , he said that the PM had retracted his promise and burdened all the poor people of the country by increasing the prices of all essential commodities like petrol, diesel and domestic gas cylinder.

In a statement, he said that the poor people would now be forced to use traditional wood based stoves once again. . He said that the forests of the country would be chopped off to obtain wood and use the traditional stoves. Ravi alleged that PM Modi’s government was standing by the side of the rich people of the country and added that it was filling up the pockets of the rich by fleecing the poor people of the country. He demanded the state and central governments to withdraw the taxes being imposed on the petrol and diesel and provide the much needed relief to the people of the state and the country.

