MANUU announces admission schedule for distance programmes

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)has announced its admission schedule for distance mode courses. The dual mode University is offering admissions into various Undergraduate and post Graduate distance programmes including B.Ed.

According to Prof. Abul Kalam, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, the only National University catering the educational needs of Urdu medium of education is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), B.Ed., B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers) for July session 2020-21.

The distance mode courses of MANUU are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE. The Distance mode network of MANUU is providing service through its 9 Regional Centres (RCs) and 5 Sub- Regional Centres (SRCs) along with 155 Learner Support Centres (LSCs) across the country.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at “ADMISSIONS” on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with Registration Fee of Rs. 1000/- for B.Ed (DM) and Rs. 300/- for other programmes. The last date for submission of online application form is 25th November, 2020.

For further details contact Student Support Services Unit (SSSU) Helpline Nos. 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207) or visit university website. The candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow.